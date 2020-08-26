Reid-Foley was recalled from the Blue Jays' alternate training site Wednesday.
Reid-Foley will join the Blue Jays' active roster for the first time in 2020. He made nine appearances (six starts) for the Blue Jays last season, posting a 4.26 ERA and 28:21 K:BB over 31.2 innings. It's unclear whether he'll pitch out of the rotation or the bullpen this year, although the Blue Jays have several injuries in their rotation that could allow him to make some starts.
