Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Likely out of rotation mix
Reid-Foley didn't travel with the Blue Jays to Montreal in advance of Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers and is expected to be demoted to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Opening Day, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Reid-Foley has been competing with Thomas Pannone, Sam Gaviglio and Trent Thornton for the final opening in the Jays' rotation that was created by Ryan Borucki's elbow injury. The young righty had already endured a rough spring heading into his final outing Sunday against the Tigers and saw his fortunes take another hit when he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. He'll likely need to demonstrate improved command and control over a multi-start stretch in Buffalo before garnering a look from the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sharp outing against Bucs•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Underwhelms in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans five in short start•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Expected to be limited Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans 10 in win•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Tagged for six runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...