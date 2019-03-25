Reid-Foley didn't travel with the Blue Jays to Montreal in advance of Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers and is expected to be demoted to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Opening Day, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reid-Foley has been competing with Thomas Pannone, Sam Gaviglio and Trent Thornton for the final opening in the Jays' rotation that was created by Ryan Borucki's elbow injury. The young righty had already endured a rough spring heading into his final outing Sunday against the Tigers and saw his fortunes take another hit when he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks in two innings. He'll likely need to demonstrate improved command and control over a multi-start stretch in Buffalo before garnering a look from the Blue Jays.