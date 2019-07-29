Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Likely replacement for Stroman
Reid-Foley is expected to be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Tuesday's game against the Royals, Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star reports.
Reid-Foley started Sunday in Buffalo's 4-0 win over Durham, but covered only one inning before exiting the contest after word surfaced that the Blue Jays had dealt staff ace Marcus Stroman to the Mets. Since Stroman had been in line to start Tuesday in Kansas City, Reid-Foley makes for the most logical option to fill the opening in the big-league rotation. Reid-Foley's 19-pitch appearance Sunday was essentially equivalent to a between-starts bullpen session, which should allow him to handle a normal workload Tuesday if he is in fact summoned to the big club.
