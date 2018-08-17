Reid-Foley will stay in the Toronto rotation and make his next start Saturday against the Yankees in New York.

With Aaron Sanchez (finger) not ready to return from the 10-day disabled list and the Blue Jays in evaluation mode over the final month and a half of the season, there was never much doubt that Reid-Foley, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, would pick up a second turn through the rotation. The right-hander had an unremarkable MLB debut Monday against the Royals -- he covered five innings and gave up three runs on six hits and three walks to take the loss -- and doesn't make for an appealing streaming option as he heads to one of the majors' most hitter-friendly parks this weekend.