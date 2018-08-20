Reid-Foley was sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Reid-Foley made a pair of starts over the past week against the Royals and Yankees in what was his first taste of the big leagues. Across those outings, he allowed nine earned runs off 13 hits and six walks while striking out nine across 9.1 innings. He will likely return to Toronto in the coming weeks since rosters are about to expand at the beginning of September. In a subsequent move, Luke Maile was reinstated from the paternity list.

