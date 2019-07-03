Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Reid-Foley has a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 10.2 innings over his last three MLB appearances. Per Wilner, he is a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation after the All-Star break.

