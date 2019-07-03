Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Pitches in relief Tuesday
Reid-Foley had four strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Reid-Foley was scheduled to start Wednesday but was instead used as a long reliever when starter Trent Thornton was unable to finish three innings. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Jacob Waguespack (shoulder) is now expected to be activated off the injured list to start Wednesday's contest.
