Reid-Foley had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday and will start against the Royals.

As expected, Reid-Foley is slated to make his big-league debut after posting a solid 2.98 ERA and 146:47 K:BB across 23 starts (126.2 innings) with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. The 23-year-old figures to stick in the rotation assuming he holds his own against the lowly Royals. Danny Barnes was optioned to the minors to free up a roster spot for Reid-Foley.