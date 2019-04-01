Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his scheduled start against the Orioles on Monday.

Reid-Foley will slide into the rotation in place of Clayton Richard (knee), who was sent to the injured list with a stress reaction in his right knee in a corresponding roster move. With Richard expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, Reid-Foley will have the chance to stick in the rotation for a while if he holds his own. That said, Clay Buchholz (elbow) is tracking towards a mid-April return and could bump Reid-Foleey from the rotation if he struggles. The 23-year-old made seven starts for the Blue Jays last season, posting a 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 11.3 K/9 and 5.7 BB/9 in 33.1 innings during those appearances.