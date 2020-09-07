Reid-Foley was recalled by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Reid-Foley was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday after serving as the 29th man in Friday's doubleheader. However, he'll return to the major-league bullpen after Wilmer Font (lower leg) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Reid-Foley should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.
