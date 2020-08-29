Reid-Foley was recalled to the Blue Jay's 28-man roster Saturday in a corresponding move to Jordan Romano (finger) going to the 10-day injured list, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Reid-Foley was optioned to the team's alternate training site Friday morning to make room for Daniel Vogelbach on the active roster but will make a quick turnaround back to the big-league club. He threw a scoreless inning Wednesday and should see some more opportunities as a middle-inning reliever moving forward.