The Blue Jays optioned Reid-Foley to their alternate training site Saturday.
Reid-Foley's latest stay with Toronto lasted all of one day, with the right-hander joining the big club ahead of Friday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. He worked behind starter Ross Stripling in the second game of the twin bill, striking out four and working around two walks over 1.2 scoreless frames in relief.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Returns for doubleheader•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sent down to satellite camp•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Recalled Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Returns to alternate site•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Added to 60-man pool•