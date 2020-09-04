Reid-Foley was recalled as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Reid-Foley made a pair of relief appearances for the Blue Jays in late August, striking out a pair of batters over three scoreless innings. He'll likely fill a lower-leverage role during his time with the team.
