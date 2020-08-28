Reid-Foley was optioned to the alternate training site Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Reid-Foley was promoted to the active roster earlier in the week and delivered a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Red Sox, but he's headed back to the alternate site. Recent acquisition Daniel Vogelbach was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Heading to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: To work as starter•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Roughed up as primary pitcher•