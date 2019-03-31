Reid-Foley is expected to be called up to start Monday against Baltimore in place of the injured Clayton Richard (knee), John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Reid-Foley lost out on a rotation spot in spring training, but a new one opened up almost right away with Richard suffering a stress reaction in his right knee. The veteran won't throw for at least two weeks and will then have to rebuild his arm strength, so Reid-Foley will have the opportunity to stick around for a while if he pitches well enough to keep the job.