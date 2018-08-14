Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Roughed up in MLB debut
Reid-Foley (0-1) was the pitcher of record Monday in the Blue Jays' 3-1 to the Royals. He covered five innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
The rookie was cruising along nicely in his MLB debut until issuing a two-out walk to Brett Phillips in the bottom of the second inning before Ryan O'Hearn took Reid-Foley deep to give the Royals the lead. Things were similarly bumpy for Reid-Foley over the final three frames, with the right-hander's wayward control -- he threw 62 of 97 pitches for strikes -- proving particularly costly. Walks were an issue for Reid-Foley during stops at Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo earlier this season, so it may be difficult to count on him for any subsequent starts he might make with the big club. Assuming Reid-Foley is given another turn through the rotation, he'll line up for his next start Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
