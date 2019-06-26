Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Scheduled to start Friday
Reid-Foley is scheduled to start Friday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Assuming the right-hander isn't used out of the bullpen during Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees, he'll join Toronto's starting rotation Friday in place of the injured Edwin Jackson (back). Reid-Foley has made two appearances (one start) for the big club this season, compiling a 6.75 ERA, 2.75 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in four innings. It's unclear if Friday's outing will be a spot start or if the 23-year-old will be given an opportunity to stick in the rotation for more than one turn.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Back in big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Walks five over 5.1 innings•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Suffers back injury•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turning things around at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Chased early by O's•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...