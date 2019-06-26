Reid-Foley is scheduled to start Friday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Assuming the right-hander isn't used out of the bullpen during Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees, he'll join Toronto's starting rotation Friday in place of the injured Edwin Jackson (back). Reid-Foley has made two appearances (one start) for the big club this season, compiling a 6.75 ERA, 2.75 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in four innings. It's unclear if Friday's outing will be a spot start or if the 23-year-old will be given an opportunity to stick in the rotation for more than one turn.

