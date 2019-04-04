Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sent back to minors
Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Reid-Foley will head back to the minors after struggling in a spot start earlier in the week, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks in two innings while striking out three in a loss to the Orioles. The 23-year-old posted a 3.90 ERA and 10.3 K/9 across 85.1 innings (16 starts) with Buffalo last season and should remain one of the team's top options should an opening arise in the big-league rotation. Thomas Pannone is a candidate to start in place of Reid-Foley on Saturday against the Indians.
