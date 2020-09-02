Reid-Foley was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Wednesday.
Reid-Foley was called up by the Blue Jays on Saturday, but he'll his time on the active roster was short-lived since the team acquired Ross Stripling via trade. The right-hander made two relief appearances during his time in the majors as he tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two over three innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Recalled Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Returns to alternate site•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Heading to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: To work as starter•