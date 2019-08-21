Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This move comes after Reid-Foley was roughed up as the primary pitcher in Tuesday's 16-3 loss to the Dodgers, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings. The soon-to-be 24-year-old now owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 28:21 K:BB across 31.2 big-league innings this season. Look for Reid-Foley to return when rosters expand in September. Jason Adam was recalled from Buffalo in a corresponding move.

