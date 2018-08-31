Reid-Foley will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reid-Foley allowed 11 runs (nine earned) -- including four home runs -- over two starts for the Blue Jays in mid-August, but he'll rejoin the starting rotation for the September stretch run. The 23-year-old had a 3.26 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 129.2 innings between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this season.