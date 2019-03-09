Reid-Foley no-hit the Pirates through four innings in Friday's split-squad game, walking one and striking out four.

The Jays added a number of veteran arms in the offseason, locking Reid-Foley out of a potential rotation spot, but the 23-year-old looked dominant in this one against a Pittsburgh lineup that included the likes of Starling Marte and Jung Ho Kang. The right-hander will begin the year back at Triple-A Buffalo, where he posted a 3.90 ERA and impressive 98:30 K:BB over 85 innings in 2018, but Reid-Foley could well be the first pitcher called up when Toronto needs rotation reinforcements.