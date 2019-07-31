Reid-Foley (1-1) got the win against the Royals on Tuesday, giving up no runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking four as the Blue Jays won 9-2.

With Marcus Stroman's trade to the Mets, Reid-Foley was given the first crack at taking the rotation spot, and he responded to the opportunity in blanking the Royals over his five frames despite issuing four free passes. He has a solid 2.55 ERA over his 17.2 big-league innings this season, and if he can continue to pitch well he should maintain his grasp on Stroman's old spot.