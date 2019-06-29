Reid-Foley gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 5.1 innings Friday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

This was just the third time in nine MLB starts that Reid-Foley logged five or more innings while allowing two or fewer runs. This was a good enough effort to keep him in the rotation going forward. He will likely start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Reid-Foley has decent stuff, but his shaky command has held him back thus far as a big leaguer.