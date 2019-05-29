Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Suffers back injury
Reid-Foley exited Tuesday's start at Triple-A Buffalo with a strained back, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.
Reid-Foley will be evaluated further Wednesday, but early indications are that he may not be forced to miss a start. The 23-year-old has a 6.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 50:34 K:BB through 45 innings at Buffalo this season.
