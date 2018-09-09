Reid-Foley (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Indians, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Reid-Foley allowed just one run through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth frame. He issued a trio of walks and served up a pair of homers before exiting with two outs and runners on first and second. Both runners would come around to score. The rookie has been inconsistent through four big-league starts this season, resulting in a 6.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB through 21 innings. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, which will come on the road against a difficult Yankees team.