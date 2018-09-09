Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Tagged for six runs in loss
Reid-Foley (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Indians, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
Reid-Foley allowed just one run through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth frame. He issued a trio of walks and served up a pair of homers before exiting with two outs and runners on first and second. Both runners would come around to score. The rookie has been inconsistent through four big-league starts this season, resulting in a 6.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB through 21 innings. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, which will come on the road against a difficult Yankees team.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turns in stellar outing vs. Marlins•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins big-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Set to start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Gives up eight runs to Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Next start coming Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...