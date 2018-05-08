Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Thriving in second trial at Double-A
Reid-Foley struck out eight over five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks Monday in Double-A New Hampshire's 10-2 win over Portland.
Reid-Foley saw his standing in dynasty leagues take a slight hit after submitting a 5.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP and giving up 22 home runs across 132.2 innings with New Hampshire last season, but his second go-round in the Eastern League has gone far better. After Monday's strong showing, the 22-year-old carries a 1.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through his first six starts. With back-end rotation members, Jaime Garcia and Marco Estrada both off to rough starts to 2018 with the big club, Toronto could take a look at Reid-Foley at some point in the second half if the young right-hander continues to impress at Double-A and Toronto remains in the mix for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Crushed in first Double-A season•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Setting sights on 2018•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Picking up game at Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fires best start of season Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Should climb minor league ladder in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Moving past season-ending elbow injury•
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.