Reid-Foley struck out eight over five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks Monday in Double-A New Hampshire's 10-2 win over Portland.

Reid-Foley saw his standing in dynasty leagues take a slight hit after submitting a 5.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP and giving up 22 home runs across 132.2 innings with New Hampshire last season, but his second go-round in the Eastern League has gone far better. After Monday's strong showing, the 22-year-old carries a 1.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through his first six starts. With back-end rotation members, Jaime Garcia and Marco Estrada both off to rough starts to 2018 with the big club, Toronto could take a look at Reid-Foley at some point in the second half if the young right-hander continues to impress at Double-A and Toronto remains in the mix for a playoff spot.