Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turning things around at Triple-A
Reid-Foley gave up two runs on four hits and two walks over eight innings while striking out eight for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
The 23-year-old right-hander has had a fairly miserable start to 2019, getting roughed up in his only big-league outing and struggling to find the strike zone consistently for Buffalo. Reid-Foley seems to be righting the ship, however -- he set season highs in innings and strikeouts Thursday, and over his last four starts he's got a 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 26 innings, working at least six frames in each. Given the state of the Jays' rotation, a few more solid performances could earn him a ticket back to Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sent back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Chased early by O's•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Rotation spot re-opens•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Likely out of rotation mix•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sharp outing against Bucs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...