Reid-Foley gave up two runs on four hits and two walks over eight innings while striking out eight for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

The 23-year-old right-hander has had a fairly miserable start to 2019, getting roughed up in his only big-league outing and struggling to find the strike zone consistently for Buffalo. Reid-Foley seems to be righting the ship, however -- he set season highs in innings and strikeouts Thursday, and over his last four starts he's got a 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 26 innings, working at least six frames in each. Given the state of the Jays' rotation, a few more solid performances could earn him a ticket back to Toronto.