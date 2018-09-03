Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turns in stellar outing vs. Marlins
Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings as he notched the victory Sunday against Miami.
Reid-Foley looked sharp through seven innings, allowing just a single run in the fifth inning on a walk with the bases loaded. The 23-year-old managed to secure his first big-league win in his third start of the season. He owns a 5.51 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 19 punchouts through 16.1 frames in 2018.
