Reid-Foley (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings as he notched the victory Sunday against Miami.

Reid-Foley looked sharp through seven innings, allowing just a single run in the fifth inning on a walk with the bases loaded. The 23-year-old managed to secure his first big-league win in his third start of the season. He owns a 5.51 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 19 punchouts through 16.1 frames in 2018.