Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Underwhelms in spring debut
Reid-Foley covered two innings and gave up three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out a batter Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-8 exhibition loss to the Orioles.
Reid-Foley finished his spring debut on a high note with a clean second frame, but the damage was already done in the first inning when he misplaced a fastball that Rio Ruiz sent over the fence for a three-run home run. The 23-year-old finished the 2018 campaign in the big-league rotation and flashed some nice strikeout upside in his seven starts, but the Blue Jays still envision him opening 2019 at Triple-A Buffalo with Ryan Borucki having a leg up for the final available starting spot, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans five in short start•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Expected to be limited Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans 10 in win•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turns in stellar outing vs. Marlins•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins big-league club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...