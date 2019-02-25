Reid-Foley covered two innings and gave up three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out a batter Sunday in the Blue Jays' 9-8 exhibition loss to the Orioles.

Reid-Foley finished his spring debut on a high note with a clean second frame, but the damage was already done in the first inning when he misplaced a fastball that Rio Ruiz sent over the fence for a three-run home run. The 23-year-old finished the 2018 campaign in the big-league rotation and flashed some nice strikeout upside in his seven starts, but the Blue Jays still envision him opening 2019 at Triple-A Buffalo with Ryan Borucki having a leg up for the final available starting spot, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca.