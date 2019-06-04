Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Walks five over 5.1 innings
Reid-Foley (back) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Triple-A Buffalo's 9-5 win over Rochester on Sunday.
We'll start with the good: Reid-Foley wasn't forced to miss a turn after leaving his previous start with a back strain. The bad: he continues to incessantly nibble, walking four or more in seven of his 11 appearances so far this season. There will be innings available for the taking in Toronto this summer; Reid-Foley will have to show improvement with his command and control in order to grab hold a major-league roster spot.
