Reid-Foley (back) allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Triple-A Buffalo's 9-5 win over Rochester on Sunday.

We'll start with the good: Reid-Foley wasn't forced to miss a turn after leaving his previous start with a back strain. The bad: he continues to incessantly nibble, walking four or more in seven of his 11 appearances so far this season. There will be innings available for the taking in Toronto this summer; Reid-Foley will have to show improvement with his command and control in order to grab hold a major-league roster spot.