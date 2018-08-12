Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Will start for Blue Jays on Monday
Reid-Foley is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to start Monday at Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Reid-Foley allowed eight runs over 2.1 innings during his first start for Buffalo in May, but since has a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 92:25 K:BB in 14 starts. The 22-year-old has a favorable matchup in his major-league debut against the Royals, which average the fewest runs-per-game in the majors.
