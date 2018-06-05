Blue Jays' Sean Wymer: Popped by Jays in fourth round
The Blue Jays have selected Wymer with the 116th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A polished college righty out of TCU, Wymer already boasts an impressive four-pitch arsenal, including three potentially above-average offerings in his fastball, curveball and slider. He also boasts above-average control. It's not a tantalizing package for fantasy purposes, but Wymer seems like a good bet to make it as a back-end stater or swing man if he can stay healthy.
