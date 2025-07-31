Blue Jays' Seranthony Dominguez: Notches first hold for new club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez struck out two in a perfect eighth inning to record a hold in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Facing the team that traded him away between the games of Tuesday's doubleheader, Dominguez got some immediate revenge by fanning Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Westburg to protect a 9-8 lead. The veteran righty has a 1.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings since the beginning of June, and he'll be one of the top setup options for Toronto's stretch run in front of closer Jeff Hoffman.
