The Blue Jays acquired Dominguez from the Orioles in exchange for Juaron Watts-Brown between games of Tuesday's doubleheader in Baltimore, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It ordinarily takes a couple days for a new player to join their new team, but Dominguez will be able to simply swap clubhouses in the mist of Tuesday's twin bill. The right-hander was expected to be in the mix for saves in Baltimore with Felix Bautista (shoulder) on the IL, but he should fill a setup role for Toronto. Dominguez has a 3.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB across 41.2 innings this season.