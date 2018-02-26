Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Agrees to deal with Blue Jays

Oh (elbow) agreed to a one-year contract with Toronto on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

Oh will still need to undergo a physical before the agreement is finalized. The 35-year-old nearly signed a deal with the Rangers on Monday, however right elbow inflammation was detected during Oh's medical test and the two sides failed to come to an agreement. He spent 2017 with St. Louis where he accrued a 4.10 ERA across 59.1 innings out of the bullpen and could become a reliable reliever for the Blue Jays assuming he passes the physical.