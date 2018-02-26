Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Agrees to deal with Blue Jays
Oh (elbow) agreed to a one-year contract with Toronto on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Oh will still need to undergo a physical before the agreement is finalized. The 35-year-old nearly signed a deal with the Rangers on Monday, however right elbow inflammation was detected during Oh's medical test and the two sides failed to come to an agreement. He spent 2017 with St. Louis where he accrued a 4.10 ERA across 59.1 innings out of the bullpen and could become a reliable reliever for the Blue Jays assuming he passes the physical.
More News
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers officially called off•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers not imminent•
-
Rangers' Seung Hwan Oh: Signs with Rangers•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in return Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Available against Reds•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...