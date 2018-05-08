Oh could be in line to serve as the Blue Jays' closer for the foreseeable future after Roberto Osuna was put on administrative leave by MLB on Tuesday after being arrested and charged with assaulting a woman.

There is no official word as to who will be the Jays' closer while Osuna is ineligible to pitch, but Oh has been their next best reliever with recent closing experience, so he seems like the logical bet. Ryan Tepera, Tyler Clippard and John Axford also loom as potential options for the ninth inning. Oh has a 1.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 15.1 innings this season, and perhaps just as importantly, he has 40 career saves in 154 games.