Oh pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out one batter and allowed one hit.

Oh entered with the game tied and kept it that way, leaving him as the pitcher of record when Justin Smoak launched a walkoff homer. From a usage perspective, it's notable that Oh was called upon in a tie game with Roberto Osuna suspended and Ryan Tepera (elbow) on the disabled list, confirming the notion that he's still behind Tyler Clippard in the closer depth chart.