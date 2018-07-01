Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Earns fourth win in relief
Oh pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers. He struck out one batter and allowed one hit.
Oh entered with the game tied and kept it that way, leaving him as the pitcher of record when Justin Smoak launched a walkoff homer. From a usage perspective, it's notable that Oh was called upon in a tie game with Roberto Osuna suspended and Ryan Tepera (elbow) on the disabled list, confirming the notion that he's still behind Tyler Clippard in the closer depth chart.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Could get save chances•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up second save•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Works sixth inning Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Could be Jays' closer for foreseeable future•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Expected to make spring debut Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...