Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Expected to make spring debut Wednesday
Oh (elbow) received his work visa to join the Blue Jays in camp and is listed as an available pitcher for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
It's been a tumultuous last couple of months for Oh, who initially agreed to a contract with the Rangers in February before the deal was called off weeks later when the team identified an elbow issue in his physical. Days later, Oh put pen to paper with the Blue Jays after Toronto felt comfortable with his health, but he has been forced to work out on his own the last three weeks while he awaited the visa. With that situation finally remedied, Oh can finally turn his attention to preparing for the start of the season. Though he remains well behind the pace of his bullpen mates after having yet to face hitters, Oh said he has kept his arm conditioned through bullpen sessions and is optimistic he'll be available for Opening Day. Even if that's the case, manager John Gibbons may shy away from using Oh in high-leverage spots early on in the regular season until the right-hander gets settled in.
