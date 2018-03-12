Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hopeful to join team this week
Oh (elbow) remains absent from Blue Jays camp while he continues to await a work visa from the United States government, but is hopeful to join the team this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It initially appeared Oh would attend spring training with the Rangers after agreeing in principle with the team on a contract in February, but the deal was nixed after the right-hander failed to pass a physical due to elbow inflammation. The Blue Jays apparently weren't as concerned about Oh's health and signed him later in February to a one-year deal. The landing spot isn't ideal for Oh with Roberto Osuna locked in as closer, so expect the 35-year-old to offer limited fantasy appeal once he settles into a middle-relief or setup role with Toronto. Oh has said that he has kept his arm conditioned for Opening Day by throwing bullpen sessions during his time away from spring training.
