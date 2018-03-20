Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hoping to get work visa soon
Oh (elbow) flew to Toronto on Monday for a meeting that could finally give him the work visa he requires to pitch for the Blue Jays, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Oh was hoping to get approved quickly following his meeting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, but there hasn't been any news regarding his status just yet. In the event that he received the work visa Monday, the Blue Jays scheduled Oh for a bullpen session Tuesday, and an appearance in an exhibition Wednesday, although it seems unlikely he'll be approved before then. More information regarding his eligibility figures to surface in the near future.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hopeful to join team this week•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Waiting on visa•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Agrees to deal with Blue Jays•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers officially called off•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers not imminent•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...