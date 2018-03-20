Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hoping to get work visa soon

Oh (elbow) flew to Toronto on Monday for a meeting that could finally give him the work visa he requires to pitch for the Blue Jays, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Oh was hoping to get approved quickly following his meeting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, but there hasn't been any news regarding his status just yet. In the event that he received the work visa Monday, the Blue Jays scheduled Oh for a bullpen session Tuesday, and an appearance in an exhibition Wednesday, although it seems unlikely he'll be approved before then. More information regarding his eligibility figures to surface in the near future.