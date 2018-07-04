Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Out with flu
Oh (flu-like symptoms) was not available in Tuesday's game against the Mets, the Associated Press reports.
Tyler Clippard came in to get one out and record his sixth save in 10 tries, so there isn't much clarity as to whether Oh will get saves once healthy. He should be considered day-to-day, and Clippard should be considered the slight favorite to get saves until Aug. 5, when Roberto Osuna (suspension) reclaims the job.
