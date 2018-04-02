Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up save Sunday
Oh pitched one shutout inning and collected a save Sunday against the Yankees.
Oh gave up one hit and struck out one batter in Sunday's victory over New York. Roberto Osuna pitched an inning in Friday and Saturday's games, making it possible for Oh to earn his first save of the season. Oh could hold fantasy value in deeper leagues, as it's possible that he could see additional save opportunities depending on Osuna's availability.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Expected to make spring debut Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hoping to get work visa soon•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Hopeful to join team this week•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Waiting on visa•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Agrees to deal with Blue Jays•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...