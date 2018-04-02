Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up save Sunday

Oh pitched one shutout inning and collected a save Sunday against the Yankees.

Oh gave up one hit and struck out one batter in Sunday's victory over New York. Roberto Osuna pitched an inning in Friday and Saturday's games, making it possible for Oh to earn his first save of the season. Oh could hold fantasy value in deeper leagues, as it's possible that he could see additional save opportunities depending on Osuna's availability.

