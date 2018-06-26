Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up second save
Oh allowed a walk and a hit but used two strikeouts to complete a scoreless ninth for his second save Monday against the Astros.
Tyler Clippard and Ryan Tepera had each pitched on back-to-back nights heading into Monday's game, so Oh was called on in his stead Monday night. It still appears that Oh is behind both Clippard and Tepera on the depth chart, but as long as Roberto Osuna (administrative leave) is out, there's a chance Oh could be in the mix for at least the occasional save, particularly if Clippard or Tepera (or both) stumble in the closer's role.
