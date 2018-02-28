Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Waiting on visa
Oh (elbow) can't pitch in games until his visa is sorted out, but he will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While his deal with the Rangers was nixed earlier this offseason due to right elbow inflammation, it doesn't sound like Oh is too hurt to pitch. It's unclear when his visa issue will be sorted out, but he should be pitching in games in the near future. While Roberto Osuna is the unquestioned closer, Oh is as good a bet as anyone else in that bullpen to get save opportunities if Osuna gets hurt or encounters unforeseen struggles.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Agrees to deal with Blue Jays•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers officially called off•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers not imminent•
-
Rangers' Seung Hwan Oh: Signs with Rangers•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in return Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...