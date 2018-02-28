Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Waiting on visa

Oh (elbow) can't pitch in games until his visa is sorted out, but he will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While his deal with the Rangers was nixed earlier this offseason due to right elbow inflammation, it doesn't sound like Oh is too hurt to pitch. It's unclear when his visa issue will be sorted out, but he should be pitching in games in the near future. While Roberto Osuna is the unquestioned closer, Oh is as good a bet as anyone else in that bullpen to get save opportunities if Osuna gets hurt or encounters unforeseen struggles.