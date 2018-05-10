Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Works sixth inning Wednesday
Oh threw a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
He was the first arm out of the bullpen to relieve starter Jaime Garcia with Toronto down 2-1 at the time. Eventually, the Blue Jays captured the lead and it was Tyler Clippard who got the save chance -- the first in the absence of Roberto Osuna (administrative leave). The peripherals slightly favor Oh here, but their usage Wednesday suggests that Oh will (at best) be second in line for save chances during Osuna's absence.
