Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Activated ahead of season debut

The Blue Jays activated Bieber (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Bieber is set to make his 2026 debut Tuesday with a start at home against the Astros. The right-hander got a late start to the season as he worked his way back from an elbow issue that had nagged at him since last season. Bieber had an up-and-down showing on his rehab assignment, posting a 6.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 17 innings. He went five innings in each of his last two rehab starts and reached 80 pitches in his final outing, so Bieber should be ready to handle around 90 pitches versus Houston.