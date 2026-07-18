Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Best start of 2026

Bieber (1-1) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings.

Saturday was a pitcher's duel between Bieber and Davis Martin, with the former coming away with the win. It was the best outing of the season for Bieber, who needed just 80 pitches (51 strikes) to get through six innings while generating 13 whiffs and eight groundouts. It was a welcome sign for the Blue Jays, especially with Max Scherzer (back) on the 15-day IL and the recent struggles of 23-year-old right-hander Trey Yesavage. Biever's next start is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rays.