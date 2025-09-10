Bieber came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Astros, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander served up a two-run shot to Carlos Correa in the first inning and dealt with traffic on the basepaths in every inning he worked, but Bieber kept Toronto in the game until finally exiting after 94 pitches (53 strikes) with two on and two out in the sixth after allowing an RBI double to Yainer Diaz. Since his dazzling Blue Jays debut Aug. 22 in Miami, Bieber has had a little trouble with his command within the strike zone, posting a 16:3 K:BB over three starts and 17 innings but also a 5.29 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He'll look to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Orioles.