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Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Falls shy of five-inning mark again

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bieber allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Bieber did better in this outing than his last one, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 54 of 97 pitches for strikes and wasn't able to stay in the game long enough to earn his first win. He's pitched to a 7.64 ERA and 13:10 K:BB across 17.2 innings over his four starts in the majors this season, but he's also allowed seven home runs. If Bieber continues to get hit hard, that will limit his effectiveness.

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